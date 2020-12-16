Google, Apple TV app coming to Android TV in 2021

Google has been bringing a number of interesting news to Android TV users in recent months. In addition to the debut of the new Chromecast with Google TV, the company’s first dongle to come with the embedded operating system, Google has released a YouTube update with 8K support and numerous improvements, in addition to launching a renewed Play Store this week.

Because the search giant has just prepared another big surprise for the owners of an Android TV. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Google confirmed that Apple TV will finally be made widely available to all Android TVs. The novelty includes the subscription service Apple TV Plus, bringing even the original productions that will be produced in partnership with the Russo Brothers, from Avengers Ultimatum, in addition to the legendary Martin Scorsese.

Apple TV will arrive on Chromecast with Google TV first and will have access to all the features of the new dongle interface. “With Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results, making searching for your favorite series and movies even easier. Plus, you’ll be able to save them to your playlist to watch them later, “said the company in its statement.

Google concludes its announcement by revealing that the novelty will be made available next year, with more television models being added “in the future”. Unfortunately, no information regarding a possible version of Apple TV for Android has been released, not even if the application would be released later.



