Google App Lets You Delete The Last 15 Minutes Of History

Google has its own application that acts as an Internet browser. Although Google Chrome is already there for that task, those from Mountain View have another application with which it is possible to search for anything you need on the Internet. However, there is no way to eliminate the searches you have carried out, at least until today You can now delete the last 15 minutes of Google.

You can finally delete Google history

If you want to do a quick search on your phone, you may want to use the Google app. They are so simple that you only have to open the application and have the search box in front of you to start the task. The app responds quickly, as if you were doing it from Chrome (to which you can also send a search you’ve done).

However, there is one thing that this particular app would not let you do or access. We are talking about such an important feature as history, a feature with which you can directly access all the pages you have visited in your sessions. If you look for it, you will have to navigate through the Google account that you have to assign each time you activate the application.

This will change very soon thanks to a test feature that Mountain View is trying to bring. According to what they say in Ars Technica, the Google app will give you the possibility to delete the last 15 minutes of your last session. In fact, this is the name of the function that will appear in the part at the top of the pop-up menu.

Just by pressing it you will delete that part of the history that you want to delete, although the rest you will have to delete by entering your Google account, to which you will have access from the same application.

You can now use this function

You may not have paid much attention to the Google app and its ins and outs, so we have good news for you. Right now you already have access to this feature called delete the last 15 minutes from Google. Just tap on it and you’re all set, so you won’t have to update anything unless you have manual updates from the Google Play Store.