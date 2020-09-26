Google apologizes for showing meme with ‘Jewish strollers’

Google apologized for displaying images with hate memes in search results for the phrase “Jewish baby strollers” on its platform. The explanations were given in a series of messages posted on the company’s official Twitter profile, this Friday (25).

According to the Mountain View company, its search engine tries to be as faithful as possible by showing, in the results, “content that matches all the key terms searched, as people normally want”. But in some situations, this does not always happen.

In searches for “baby strollers”, for example, there is a lot of useful content to display. When the expression gains another word, in the case of “Jews”, Google says that something called “empty of data” occurs when the system fails to show materials that correspond to what is being sought by the Internet user.

At the end of the apology, the company reveals that it has been working on systematic improvements to prevent new situations caused by this type of failure and that it is still analyzing the case of Jewish baby strollers, to find out how to prevent the display of hate memes in image searches.



