Google answers top questions about Elections

As of this Tuesday (10), the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will answer the most frequent questions about the vote for the first round of the 2020 municipal elections, selected from the questions asked through Google search.

This novelty is the result of a partnership between the agency and the American company, which resulted in the creation of the series “You ask and TSE (also) delivers the answer”. In addition to responding to the voter, the service will present other important information about the November 15 election, produced by the Electoral Justice, making it possible to vote better informed and with confidence.

According to Google, it will be possible to find detailed explanations for questions such as “what documents to bring?”, “What happens if I don’t vote?”, “How to vote?” and “how to justify the vote?”, among many others so common in times of elections, researched on the internet.

The company’s search engine is being monitored daily to see what are the biggest doubts of Brazilians about the voting. The answers to these questions can be seen on TSE’s social networks and also on the channels of the Mountain View giant.

Hot topics on elections

Another initiative born from the partnership between TSE and Google is the launch of a special page on the main search trends during the electoral period. The website presents the subjects most searched by Brazilian Internet users in relation to candidates and parties, but without functioning as a “thermometer of intention to vote”, according to the company.

The tool, which works within Google Trends, also provides details on topics relevant to the election, in addition to having an area dedicated to information on the four cities with the largest electoral colleges in Brazil: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Belo Horizonte.



