Google Anonymous: Understand How Chrome’s Incognito Mode Works

Google Anonymous: The main browsers on the market have a special way of accessing the internet, in which you are technically “invisible” to some data trackers.

In Google Chrome, this feature is called private browsing or “incognito mode” and is easily accessed, allowing an additional layer of privacy for the user.

However, before leaving using this function, it is important to understand exactly what it does, what kind of information it hides and, above all, what data remains exposed even when this tool is being used.

How does Anonymous mode work?

Google Chrome’s Incognito mode is a way to access websites on the internet without leaving all the clues normally exposed over a connection. This means that it guarantees a certain additional level of privacy by opening a separate browser window for you to access websites and services.

This feature is primarily used by someone who is on a computer that is not their own, such as someone else’s device or a machine in a multi-user access location.

Also, it can be useful if you want to see pages without the interference of custom ads, for example. Many users also take advantage of the mode to visit websites without leaving the information in their browsing history.

How to enable incognito mode in Chrome?

On the PC, there are two ways to turn on private browsing: via the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+N or in the program’s own menu, right below the option to open a conventional tab. Even a desktop shortcut can be configured.

On smartphones, you also need to access browser settings and access the “New Anonymous Tab” option. The dark color differentiates private from conventional windows.

However, it is worth remembering that this form of navigation is not a kind of perfect disguise, with the user browsing completely invisibly, leaving no traces for any company of what was viewed. For these cases, there are more guaranteed alternatives, such as privacy-oriented browsers or the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).

What does he hide?

Google Chrome’s incognito mode does not record the following data in tabs that open within a private window:

-the browsing history;

-login to pages or social networks;

-the collection of cookies and data from accessed websites;

-the information entered in forms or page registers;

permissions granted to visited websites.

-All these details are erased when you close the anonymous window, definitively ending the session.

What does Chrome display anyway?

On the other hand, Google itself brings a list of functions that the browser’s Anonymous mode is not capable of, that is, loopholes that do not make this mode completely anonymous, as the name implies. The company has even been involved in legal problems for not restricting access to this information as well.

The main limitation is that Chrome’s Anonymous mode does not make your activity invisible to the websites you visit, as well as those who have information about your network, that is, a potential employer, the school the computer is at or the internet provider.

Your IP address also remains traceable, allowing you to identify the region you are in. When logging into web services such as social networks, activity is usually logged as well.

In addition, two browser functions continue to function normally: the download manager and Favorites. Downloaded files remain in your computer’s “Downloads” folder and in the list of downloaded elements. Also, pages added to the bookmarks bar or list remain exposed in Chrome even after closing the anonymous tab.