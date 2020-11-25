Google Announces Task Mate, “Real” Money Making App

Google announced its new application Task Mate, where you can earn “real” money by completing the given tasks. The app is currently being tested by a limited number of users in only one country.

Google, which allows users to earn a Google Play balance if they fill in the questionnaires sent to them with its mobile application called Awarded Surveys, has now announced a new application that will allow users to earn “real” money to be deposited into their bank accounts.

The application called Task Mate gives users various tasks and you can receive payments to your bank account or digital wallet for these tasks. Currently in beta stage, Task Mate can be tested by a limited number of users in India and, if successful, it can be made available worldwide.

You will be able to make money by translating English words with Google Task Mate

Task Mate offers users two different categories of tasks. The first of these task groups consists of tasks such as “recording a spoken phrase” or “translating an English phrase into a local language” that you can complete from where you sit.

In the second category, there are tasks that require you to go to the field such as “taking a photo of a store or restaurant”. Probably, the cost of field missions will be higher than the ones you can complete at home.

In Task Mate, you will be able to view the cost of the task in advance and decline if you want.

Task Mate users will be able to view the cost of the task before starting a task and accept or reject the task accordingly. The application will also save information such as the number of completed tasks, user level, total number of tasks reviewed, and allow the user to view it.



