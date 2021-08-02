Google Announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro With its Own Processor

Google presented this Monday (2) the two new cell phones of the brand: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The news does not stop there, since the smartphones will be launched with Google Tensor, the company’s own processor.

Cell phones will feature the new design, Material You, released during the I/O event in June. In it, the interface adapts the colors based on the wallpaper chosen by the user. Thus, the settings panel, guide grids and a selected piece of text, for example, will gain a unique color palette.

The two models should be launched later this year and will be available in three colors.

Google Tensor

Google Tensor, on the other hand, still has little technical information. However, the company “stirred” the curiosity of fans by claiming that the chip can “process the most powerful artificial intelligence technologies currently, in addition to improving the user experience in relation to voice commands, cameras, and others.”