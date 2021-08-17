Google Announces Pixel 5A with Powerful Battery and Larger Screen

Google announced this Tuesday (17) the launch of its newest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 5A. The novelty was unveiled by the company on Twitter and excited brand enthusiasts, as it has some improvements over its predecessor, Pixel 4A.

Updates are mainly related to battery, larger screen and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The model has a Full HD+ OLED display, refresh rate of 60 Hz and 6.34 inches, a simple increase over the Pivel 4A, which had 6.2 inches.

The battery increased significantly, from 3.885mAh to 4.680mAh. Google claims you can use your phone for a full day or even two in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the phone will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Availability

The price is also expected to decrease. As published by the company, the Pixel 5A will sell for US$449 (approximately R$2,379, in current conversion). The smartphone will be available from August 26 in the United States and Japan. There is no forecast for launch in Brazil yet, but the trend is that the model does not reach more markets due to the chip crisis.