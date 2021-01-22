Google announces offline support for Calendar web version

Google Calendar – which gained support for Outlook on Android last year – will win a new addition to its web version. The Search Giant announced a new update for its application that will provide the function for offline consultation of appointments saved in the agenda.

With this, users of the application will be able to consult the events saved in their calendar even when there is no internet connection. It will be possible, for example, to check appointments up to four weeks ago or at any time in the future, organized by days, weeks or months. This new function is especially interesting for checking quick items when there is no internet connection or when the speed is slow.

However, it is important to note that, while the user is offline, it will not be possible to get the traditional task notifications and reminders scheduled in Google Calendar.

Offline support for Google Calendar will be made available to customers who have Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard or Enterprise Plus accounts. In addition, it will also be released for users with G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education and Nonprofits profiles.

When released, the function will be enabled by default for IT administrators. However, it will be possible to disable manually in account settings. For end users, the configuration will arrive disabled by default, even if the administrators have left it enabled. Likewise, it is also possible to manually release the option offline.

As the data will be stored on the devices, Google does not recommend using public or shared computers offline to prevent personal information from being “leaked” to other users of the machines.

The novelty begins to be released to administrators today, January 21, while users of “Rapid Release” domains will receive from January 25. In the meantime, customers of “Scheduled Release” domains will only have access to the news from February 1st.