Google Announces It Will Acquire Cyber Security Giant Mandiant for a Shocking Price

Google came to the fore with a claim that attracted the attention of the technology industry the other day. A news shared by The Information claimed that Google would buy the US-based cybersecurity company Mandiant. This claim was confirmed by Google a day after the news.

Google announced today that it plans to buy Mandiant for $5.4 billion. The company explained that its goal of acquiring the cybersecurity company is to better protect cloud users. When the plan is realized, Google will pay $23 for each share of Mandiant.

After The Information’s news, the stock value of Mandiant company increased by 16%, even though it was only a claim. With a market value of $5.25 billion today, Mandiant made a name for himself by helping Microsoft discover the SolarWinds hack disaster while under FireEye. The US government was targeted in the SolarWinds hacks, and many private giant companies were damaged.

