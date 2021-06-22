Google Announces Free Program for Tech Women

Google launched this Tuesday (22) the new edition of the free Grow with Google program, aimed at women who want to develop their careers in the technology area. The training will be attended by experts from big tech and invited guests Mariana Pezarini, COO of PrograMaria; Camila Achutti, founder and CEO of MasterTech; and Silvana Bahia, co-director of Olabi and coordinator of PretaLab.

The opportunities and challenges they face throughout their career will be discussed. The goal is to increase the number of women in the technology area, which is currently a predominantly male segment. “Working for diversity in technologies is a way to build more inclusive and socially fair futures. If technology mediates our choices, our tastes and guides our actions, it is essential that we have a multiplicity of perspectives, views of the world and culture in this technological production”, says Silvana Bahia, from Olab.

Check the schedule:

Where to start my career (Mariana Pezarini, Operations Director at PrograMaria);

Technology opportunities for them (Patricia Haizer, Software Engineer at Google);

Be the protagonist of your career (Silvana Bahia, Executive Director of Projects at Olabi);

Technology in favor of productivity (Melina López, Product Manager at Google);

Selection process: How to apply in technology jobs (Kelly Maia, Google Engineering Recruiter);

Path in Technology (Camila Achutti, CEO and Founder of MasterTech).

In addition, women enrolled in the training will have an exclusive discount when enrolling in PrograMaria programming courses.

To sign up for Google training, simply go to the program’s website. Membership is free and the content is available on the Cresça com Google portal.