Google announces completion of acquisition of Fitbit

In December, we already announced that the acquisition of Fitbit by Google was approved by the European Commission. The $ 2.1 billion transaction was already awaiting the agency’s positive signal. Now Google is announcing that the company’s purchase is finally complete, where Fitbit actually already belongs to the Search Giant.

The announcement of the acquisition was made by Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, on the company’s official blog. He says the acquisition has always aimed to improve Fitbit’s devices with Google technologies and not the data obtained by his devices.

As an example, he cited the Nest product line, which gained major improvements after the acquisition by Google.

Among Google’s commitments to user data collected by Fitbit devices are keeping it in storage other than that collected by its products and services, as well as keeping APIs used by Fitbit apps open so third-party developers can create apps and users choose which to use with their smart watch or bracelet.

Despite this, it is worth saying that the US Department of Justice has reported that the acquisition is still undergoing investigations by the Antitrust Division:

The Antitrust Division’s investigation into Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is ongoing. Although the Division has not reached a final decision on whether to proceed with enforcement action, the Division continues to investigate whether Google’s acquisition of Fitbit could harm competition and consumers in the United States. The Division remains committed to conducting this review as completely, efficiently and quickly as possible.

In response Google said:

We followed the DOJ’s extensive review over the past 14 months, and the agreed waiting period expired without objection. We remain in contact with them and are committed to answering any additional questions. We are confident that this agreement will increase competition in the highly crowded wearables market, and we commit to implementing the acquisition globally.

We understand, then, that Google intends to continue making the acquisition official as complete, although approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, which may make further demands on the company, which appears willing to comply with what is requested, is still required.