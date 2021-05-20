Google Announces App That Identifies Skin Problems Using AI

Google: During the opening conference of Google I / O 2021, Google presented a new tool in the health sector that uses artificial intelligence to help users identify skin problems.

The app “helps you understand what’s going on” in problems involving skin, nails and hair. With a base of 288 dermatological problems, he tries to provide an answer based on images captured by the cell phone, facilitating the search for specialized medical care.

According to the company, the creation came after Google identified the high number of searches in the search engine for skin problems – something difficult to be done without images. Therefore, the tool not only asks for three photo samples from different angles of wrinkles and blemishes, but also asks questions about you.

The answers do not involve a diagnosis, but rather the greatest suspicion, images similar to your case and some frequently asked questions about the case for the person to see a dermatologist.

With full operation by the browser, the service should enter the testing phase this year.