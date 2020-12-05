Google Announces 6 Future Features for Android Apps

Google announced the useful features that will come to the company’s 6 Android applications in its share yesterday. The company will present some of its new features to its users in the coming weeks.

As the world is getting ready to enter a new year, Google made updates that closely interest Android users and those using Google applications. The company shared 6 innovations that will help users even more with their Android apps. Google’s new updates will benefit any user.

New features to come to applications:

The number of emoji on Gboard will exceed 14,000:

With the Emoji Kitchen on Gboard released earlier this year, users have used emoji 3 billion times to date. With the latest update, Emoji Kitchen started hosting hundreds of new emojis. The number of all emojis in the library increased to over 14,000. The new update will be released for all users in the coming weeks.

Auto-narrator will be added to audiobooks:

Not all books on Google Play feature audiobooks. However, Google Play, which collaborates with various publishers in the US and UK, will host automatically narrated audiobooks. The publisher feature that automatically creates audio narrated books will be available to users in the first weeks of 2021 for all publishers.

Voice Access will be able to do even more:

Developed especially for people who cannot use their phones due to a disability, Voice Access allows you to control the phone by voice. Thanks to the new update offered by Google, the application will make it easier to navigate on the phone. The new feature was released in beta for users with Android 6.0 and above.

The ‘Go (Go)’ tab will come to Maps:

To get to a place you often go to at any time, you had to search for that place again in Maps. However, thanks to the new ‘Go’ tab, you will be able to save these places and create a route that you need to follow with a single touch. This feature, which will make the lives of many users easier, will be released in the coming weeks.

Android Auto is coming to more countries:

Google said in a statement that Android Auto will be available in new countries in the next few months. As of today, Android Auto has been launched in our country with 36 countries.



