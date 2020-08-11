Google Announces 5 New Features for Android Phones

Continuing to make the Android ecosystem more useful, Google announced 5 new features that come to applications in the operating system. Updated applications were in the form of ELS, earthquake warning system, Android Auto, Clock and Lookout.

5 innovations coming to Android:

Emergency innovation for ELS:

Emergency Location Service (ELS), released in 2016 for phones using Android version 4.1 or higher, has received a brand new feature. The service, which informs the authorities in case of an emergency, will now inform the authorities in which language you are using your device. In this way, the authorities who do not speak the local language in your location will immediately be understood and an interpreter will be requested accordingly.

You will be notified of the earthquakes around you:

Android devices around the world will now detect earthquakes thanks to the new Android Earthquake Alerts System. The system, which creates the world’s largest earthquake detection network, will provide you with more accurate information when you search for ‘earthquake’ on Google. The system will run on Android 5.0 or higher.

Driving has become safer:

Wanting to make driving safer, Google brought a new update to Android Auto, reducing the need to look at the phone even more. With the update, Android Auto’s settings application has been renewed. With the renewed application, Android Auto preferences can be made directly from the vehicle screen.

Relax mode has been added to Clock:

Google introduced ‘Relax’ mode to prevent your nighttime sleep from being interrupted by an incoming notification. Google’s Relax mode has now taken its place in the Clock app with the update. The feature became available on phones running Android 6.0 or higher.

New features have arrived in the Lookout app:

Lookout, the application developed by Google for the visually impaired or the weak-sighted, has got a few more features with the new update. The application has now incorporated features such as converting long documents into readable text, understanding what the product is from labels, and automatic flash. You can download the updated application of Google from this link.



