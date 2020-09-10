Google announced that it has updated its Finance service

According to the news of Techinside, it announced that it has updated its Google Finance service. With the Google update, it will enable investors to access up-to-date data, instant developments and news more easily, and to create fictions from the topics they focus on with their own filters.

Google Finance is getting more accessible

There are many questions that come to mind when it comes to investment: Where can I get information about stocks? What metrics and statistics should I look at before investing? How are my stocks performing compared to others? Finding the right information can be difficult, and even harder to make sense of it. To help you easily find the stocks, market trends and related news you are interested in to make more informed investment decisions, Google announces its renewal of the Finance application on both desktop and mobile platforms.

To make informed investment decisions, you need to read financial movements correctly. At this point, Google makes it possible for its users to filter their information according to them and make comparisons as they wish. For example, you can group the stocks you follow and create your own “Watch Lists” to help you find relevant news, statistics and earnings details so you can learn more about stock movements. You can also add company events and earnings searches directly to Google Calendar to keep up to date with what’s going on.

