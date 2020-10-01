Google announced its first sales target for Pixel 5

Google unveiled its new smartphones named Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G at the event yesterday evening. These devices, which do not have a flagship processor, do not have features such as a telephoto camera and a fingerprint scanner integrated on the screen.

Google’s goals for its new phones do not seem high either. According to the news of Nikkei Asia, the company ordered 800,000 Pixel 5s by the end of the year. This number was reached in line with the orders given by Google to suppliers.

It is stated that the total number of orders given by Google for 2020 model phones Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a is 3 million. This number seems well below the 7.2 million sales of Google in 2019. However, it should not be forgotten that Google made only 1.5 million phone shipments in the first half of this year with the effect of COVID-19.

Not setting too high targets for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, Google shipped 4.7 million phones in 2018. It is also worth remembering that the phones that the company released at that time were only high-end devices.



