Google and Qualcomm work together for phone updates

Currently, only Pixel phones and the latest Samsung Galaxy devices are guaranteed for three years of major Android updates. Now, Google and Qualcomm have partnered to enable four years of new versions of the operating system, in addition to security packages.

Since 2017, with Project Treble, Google has made its OS more modular, so that updates have easier and faster implementations. In practice, smartphone manufacturers were able to release the update without having to change the device’s custom software.

This structure from three years ago benefited cell phone brands, but it brought more complexity to chip developers – like Qualcomm. For each mobile platform model, these companies needed to create a series of vendor combinations for manufacturers to be able to release system updates with these chipsets on previously released devices.

The method required semiconductor companies to make chips compatible with up to six combinations of OS framework software and vendor implementations.

What changes?

Now, the new Google solution gives chip companies the ability to support Android with the same customer implementations on their mobile platforms for device launches, as well as updates.

The change would bring benefits, such as reduced efforts to update Android on older chips. That’s because device manufacturers will be able to release updates for the operating system without modifying the specific chipset software.

Availability

The four years of updates will be possible on all top-of-the-line smartphones that will be launched with Android 11 equipped. The Snapdragon 888 5G already has support for this new operating system structure.



