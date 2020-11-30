Google and Motorola open vacancies for internships

After the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic, several companies are resuming their internship and trainee programs for hiring in 2020 and early 2021. Among them are major technology companies such as Google and Motorola.

Learn about the opportunities that are open in these and other institutions. So stay tuned to the deadlines so you don’t miss out on these great chances!

Simpress

Specialized in the outsourcing of technological equipment and services from HP, Simpress is enrolling in the Apprentice 2021 Program. Thus, the company seeks young professionals between 18 and 23 years of age with completed high school.

The vacancies are for the cities of São Paulo, Osasco (SP), Santana de Parnaíba (SP) and Rio de Janeiro. Enrollment runs until December 1, 2020 on the Simpress website.

Motorola

Motorola has open positions for the internship program in the area of ​​R&D (Software, GPE, GPD) and other sectors. Thus, the opportunities are for the offices in São Paulo and in Jaguariúna (interior of São Paulo).

Interested parties have until December 4, 2020 to forward the curriculum to the following email: [email protected]



