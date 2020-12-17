Google and Facebook secret advertising agreement

It has been alleged by republican lawyers that tech giants Google and Facebook have made a secret deal to steer the advertising market.

A group led by republican lawyers in the US opened a new front in anti-trust actions against Google.

Google, allegedly cooperating with Facebook and others to thwart competitors, is accused of abusing its monopoly on parts of the online advertising market.

Two months ago, Google was accused of making a $ 12 billion annual collusion with Apple to block rival search engines.

“Google has repeatedly used its monopoly power to control pricing,” said Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, who led the group of Republicans targeting Google for its relations with Facebook. “He entered into collusion to cheat auctions of online ads as a massive violation of the law.”

The Republican-led Google complaint filed in the federal court in the East District of Texas specifically targets the ad exchange that manages automated bidding and placement.

Dina Srinivasan, a researcher at Yale University and aiding in the preparation of the complaint to Google, said that Google sells technology to both ad buyers and sellers in financial markets and on the other hand leads the advertising market, causing conflicts of interest. Srinivasan stated that legislation is needed to limit the number of roles Google plays in online advertising.

The lawsuit stated that Google owns 90 percent of the market for the tools used by US publishers to sell ads online. The lawsuit allegedly uses this power (the role of advertisers to sell technology) to channel transactions through in-house exchange, which means the company is effectively “insider trading.”

While it was alleged that two of its companies “agreed to manipulate publisher auctions in favor of Facebook”, Facebook, which was not a defendant in the case, did not want to comment on the issue.

While describing the case as “unfair”, Google said in a statement, “Digital advertising prices have dropped in the last decade. Advertising technology costs are also falling. Google’s advertising technology fees are below the industry average. “These are the hallmarks of a highly competitive industry.”



