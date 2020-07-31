Google and Apple tracking API updated by the authorities

In the first half of that year, when the new coronavirus pandemic expanded outside Asia, Google and Apple teamed up to create effective contagion-tracking tools. Thus, an API was born from this partnership that can be used by public health systems to design preventive and help measures, avoiding new waves of contamination.

Now, at the end of July, this API is receiving some adjustments. The focus of the update is to make the use of information more intuitive by governments that use the service in their health applications. Google has even redesigned its interactive technical guide to make it easier to assimilate the possibilities of this API.

In general, the update brings the facilitated possibility of the tool’s interoperability between countries and states, in addition to refining the accuracy of the location and devices around a user from the Bluetooth sensor.

When an exposure is detected, public health officials now have more flexibility in determining the level of risk associated with that exposure based on technical information from the API.

The Bluetooth calibration values ​​for hundreds of devices have been updated to improve detection of nearby devices.

The API now supports interoperability between countries, following feedback from governments that have launched “Exposure Notification” applications.

To help public health officials build applications more efficiently, we’ve added reliability improvements for applications and debugging tools for developers.

We improve clarity, transparency and control for users. For example, the Exposure Notifications settings on Android now include a simple on / off at the top of the page. In addition, users will also see a periodic reminder if ENS is enabled.

Google points out that the API has already been adopted by at least 16 countries in Africa, Asia, North and South America.

Brazil has not yet developed a tool that relies on this API. In fact, many countries are adopting proprietary solutions, leaving aside this model of tracking the disease created by the search giant and Apple.



