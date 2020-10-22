Google Analyst: “You Cannot Mining Bitcoin”

Google analyst Illyes spoke in a new episode of a podcast program organized by the Google Search Relations team. Touching on Bitcoin mining in the program, the Google analyst hinted that the Google infrastructure is protected against Bitcoin miners.

A group of the Google team regularly publishes podcast episodes. In the last episode released today, there are two more people, along with Google analyst Gary Illyes. This podcast program with the names of John Mueller and Martin Splitt is called Search Off the Record. In this podcast series, which touches on what the Search Relations team experiences during their work routines, today’s episode also concerns Bitcoin miners.

Cannot mine with Google infrastructure

Many topics were mentioned by the group in the podcast episode, which lasted about 30 minutes. In the section about indexing and SEO in general, Google analyst Gary Illyes made a statement regarding Bitcoin miners before the 7th minute of the podcast ended. According to the statement, nobody will be able to mine Bitcoin using Google codes. The full explanation is as follows:

“You cannot mine Bitcoin using our infrastructure. At least I know people are trying and we are aware of that. For this reason, no. … People are in the mood, “Let’s add that dangerous Java code to other people’s sites.”

It also came up in the past

About two years ago, a cybersecurity firm discovered that while it was checking for fake Adobe Flash updates, a software both updates Flash and installs mining software on computers. After downloading and installing a legitimate Flash update, the application was connected to a Monero mining pool via the included mining bot and started working.

To mine, the machines have to use more power than usual, which slows them down too much. For this reason, we can say that it is a good news for the analyst Gary Illyes’ explanations that concerns users who do not want to be involved in such a business.

Who is Gary Illyes?

Gary Illyes, a webmaster, is also a trend analyst at Google. Illyes, who is part of a team that develops web searches at Google, joined Google in 2011.



