Google Accepts Applications For Internship Program Until the 30th

Google: Whoever is interested in participating in the 2nd edition of Next Step, but hasn’t signed up yet, need to hurry. Applications for Google’s internship program aimed at black and black students end next week (08/30).

The selection process includes people who take every university course, without restrictions for areas focused on the technological field. Divided into the business areas of big tech, in the São Paulo office, and Software Engineering, in the Belo Horizonte Engineering Center, the vacancies include English classes paid for by the company – a language for which fluency is not a requirement.

Finally, once approved, interns and interns will work in the areas of sales, marketing, support and customer solutions, finance, legal, among others. Just click here to see more information about the initiative.

Representativeness

Launched in 2019, Next Step appeared at Google’s Brazilian headquarters and its objective is to increase the representation of black talent in the company. Fabio Coelho, president of the company in the country, says that most of the participants in the 1st edition were hired.

For the new action, there is provision for selecting a profile based on prerequisites, invitations to virtual informative events and simulation of interviews with professionals from the giant, when applicable. In September, another program is expected to open.

“In addition to working with your team to create answers to interesting questions, you’ll also create a wide network and experience what life is like at Google,” the company promises.