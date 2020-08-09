Goodbye Toshiba laptops! The company says goodbye

Toshiba says goodbye to the laptop market forever, the company that fueled the growth of the computer industry is now saying goodbye.

Toshiba will no longer officially manufacture PCs. To be fair, in recent years it has taken a step back in the manufacture of laptops, but this goes further. It is a complete departure.

In a press release published this week, Toshiba issued a short and direct statement announcing that it had transferred its remaining minority stake in its personal computer business to Sharp.

Toshiba will no longer make laptops

Toshiba sold 80.1% of this business unit, which its new owners renamed the Dynabook, to Sharp in 2018, retaining 19.9% ​​of the shares. Sharp currently sells laptops under the Dynabook name.

In its statement, Toshiba said that Sharp had exercised its right to purchase the remaining Dynabook shares held by Toshiba at the end of June and had completed the procedures for their transfer.

“As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp,” Toshiba said.

And with that, Toshiba said goodbye to personal computers. He didn’t comment on his more than three decades in the PC business or how he felt about leaving in his farewell statement. Yes i understand; it’s just a business. But I was hoping maybe a sentence or two recalling his story.

Toshiba launched its first IBM-compatible laptop, the T1100, in 1985. It is considered one of the computers that fueled the growth of the laptop industry. According to Computer World, although there were other laptops on the market, the T1100 included a set of basic functions that would set the standard for PCs for the next two decades. These features include internal rechargeable batteries, an LCD screen, a 3.5-inch floppy drive, and IBM PC compatibility.

However, some Toshiba executives were initially skeptical of the idea of ​​a portable PC (in the 1980s, PCs were popular but very large) that would be compatible with IBM, according to Computer World. The project faced many hurdles, from a lack of funding to a floppy drive that was too small to run any software, but was ultimately achieved.

In 1985, Toshiba released their T110. It had 256 KB of memory, a reflective 640 x 200 pixel LCD screen capable of displaying 25 lines of 80 characters, a 3.5 inch (8.9 cm) floppy disk that supported 640 KB and 720 KB disks. In terms of size, the T1100 was about 12.2 inches (31.1 cm) by 2.5 inches (6.6 cm) by 12 inches (30.5 cm) and weighed nine pounds (4.1 kilograms). At the time, it cost $ 1,999. Oh how far we’ve come

According to the Register, Toshiba led the laptop market through the 1990s and much of the 2000s, often ranking in the top five PC vendors. What happened? Companies like Lenovo, Apple, HP, and Dell started building better laptops and Toshiba’s laptop business weakened. It sold most of the division to Sharp for $ 36 million in 2018.

For those of you who like Toshiba laptops, you will always have it in your memories. Toshiba laptops, it has been a pleasure meeting you.



