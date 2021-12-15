Goodbye To The Smartwatch, The Next Samsung Galaxy Buds Will Analyze Your Pulsations

Samsung Galaxy Buds: Manufacturers of electronic devices have realized that their devices should offer features dedicated to the well-being of users. This has many readings, but above all we are going to focus on all those functions that help a person control different parameters of their health. And here we could see a breakthrough if Samsung launches its new Galaxy Buds with a heart rate monitor

Samsung headphones will measure your pulse

Or at least this is what the Korean company wants. The need to improve and evolve is permanent on the part of companies in the world of technology and they try to bring this to all the products they have. You don’t have to go far, you just have to see the smart bracelets and watches, which not only tell the time but you can even call from them or listen to music.

We have reached that point, but it is not enough, and it is not because there are still many devices to improve. In Samsung they are clear that the next step is in the direction of headphones, since it is being said that the next Galaxy Buds will have a built-in heart rate monitor.

In these times it is necessary for technology to continue and that means looking for new functions to add to its peripherals. The next that can receive a big upgrade in the pair of Galaxy Buds. According to TechRadar, the company is working on a way to include biometric sensors directly in the headphones.

This would mean that functions such as the heart rate sensor, the stress meter or the blood oxygen meter will have another point to collect data. These could be crossed with those of a smartwatch to make them much more precise, or use them autonomously without the need for a smartwatch with which to cross each data that has been generated.

As is often the case in these cases, it is all about a patent that we could see in the future if the Korean company decides to carry out the project. This could be a determining factor for users when it comes to choosing high-end headphones, where the AirPods still have a lot of ground gained thanks to their features such as the noise cancellation that it boasts so much and that improves the communication experience.