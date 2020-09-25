Goodbye to Luis Suárez with a memory

Leo Messi, said goodbye to his friend Luis Suárez, whom he said he will miss a lot, at which time he sent another “poisoned dart” for the Barça directive on the way in which the club decided to dispense with the services of the Uruguayan tip , his best friend.

“You deserved to say goodbye as what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that, at this point, nothing surprises me anymore, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

The ’10’ explained the sadness he felt when he entered the locker room today and did not see Suárez: “How difficult it is going to be not to continue sharing the day to day with you, both on the courts and outside. we are going to miss you very much. They were many years, many mates, lunches, dinners … Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together “.



