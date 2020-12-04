Goodbye to Google Play Music, today the service is closed

A few years ago, Google embarked on a path that could measure up to music services on the Web called Google Music. It was integrated into Android smartphones as just another app, but it had a direct link to the Google Play Store where you could get all the music content you wanted. However, times change and true to its promise Google Play Music has closed its doors.

Goodbye to Google Play Music

In the 2000s, many users found all the content they needed on the Internet. Content downloads were massive, but they were open to everyone with an Internet connection. However, time has proved right to applications such as Spotify, where users can enjoy their favorite songs and pay for them to use a ad-free service. And Google has also learned from this when a few years ago it converted one of its most beloved brands into a music on demand system.

And this is where YouTube Music comes into play, the app that has succeeded Google Play Music. Today we have to talk about the second one since it has stopped offering its services to the world permanently. The big G already warned him months ago that this function would cease to exist in the month of December, and it has not been careful. If you are one of those who had a purchased song or used it as a player, you have bad news since the service no longer works.

What can I do now without Google Play Music?

This may now be the question of all users related to Google Play Music. The service is no longer available, but this does not mean that all is lost. The big G gave at the time a tool to transfer all the content you had in the application to YouTube Music, which is a great relief. And now comes the good news and is that despite the closure of the application.

The process is very simple and although the article is seven months old, it is still valid. You just have to follow the steps that we specified at the time and see how the data is transferred from one application to another in a few moments.



