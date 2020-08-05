Goodbye to Google Play Music in December

Released at the end of 2011, Google Play Music is the streaming music service of the network giant. But it seems that the platform will not reach its tenth anniversary, because Google confirmed a few months ago its decision to close the service , to focus on YouTube Music.

Google Play Music closes in December

Google has announced that in December of this year Play Music will be closed permanently, so the service is 4 months away from it. In fact, in some areas the closure will be even earlier. Starting in September 2020 in New Zealand and South Africa – and in October for all other world markets – users will no longer be able to stream or use the Google Play Music application.

Although according to Google at the moment you should not worry, because “we will keep things like your playlists, loads, purchases, likes and more until December 2020 to facilitate your transfer to YouTube Music. Users who want to transfer their music libraries from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, they can do this until December 2020, after which their Google Play Music libraries will no longer be available. ”

Starting in late August, users will no longer be able to purchase and reserve music, or upload and download music from Google Play Music through the Music Manager.



