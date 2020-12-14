Goodbye Periscope? Can close the Twitter application

Twitter has become the fastest social network, in which you can report before anyone else about anything that happens in the world. And it has done so thanks to functions such as its ability to broadcast live videos by streaming, a function that it gained in 2015 when it bought the Periscope application – before it was officially released by itself – and integrated it into its service.

In fact, Periscope is one of the pioneering applications in the field of live streaming video. And as of August 10 this year, the app has more than 10 million user accounts, although its ‘idyll’ with Twitter could be over.

Goodbye Periscope on Twitter

And is that despite its numbers, the app seems to have lost popularity and is no longer used as much as before. Therefore, Twitter could be thinking about closing it, or at least removing it from its service. The ‘leakster’ Jane Manchun Wong has discovered a warning message that verbatim warns of Periscope’s “app closure” hidden in Twitter code.

Although not yet posted, this message directs you to Twitter’s Periscope Q&A website, so it could be a closure announcement to be shown to Periscope users in a future release.

At the moment, this is a ‘maybe’, a ‘could’, which maybe happens and maybe not. But although there is not yet an official announcement, the fact that it is already integrated into the base code of the Twitter app already suggests that it could be possible sooner rather than later.



