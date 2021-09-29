Goodbye iPhone 14 mini, hello iPhone 14 Max: A very curious and meaningful twist

The iPhone 14 Max has created quite a stir. It is not yet confirmed, but this new smartphone represents an important change of direction in Apple’s strategy and, in fact, fits perfectly with the rumors that we had been seeing in recent months, and which assured that the iPhone 13 mini would be the last of its kind, that is, we would not see an iPhone 14 mini.

To understand this information well, it is necessary to be clear about the structure that Apple follows in each new launch of its iPhone series, and for this we are going to take the newly released iPhone 13 as a reference:

iPhone 13: It is the standard model, it has a 6.1-inch screen size and a “balanced” price.

iPhone 13 mini: it is a smaller version of the previous one, with a 5.4-inch screen and a price 100 euros lower than the previous one.

iPhone 13 Pro: it is a version of the standard model that improves the quality of finishes and performance in general. It comes at a noticeably higher price, but keeps the 6.1-inch screen.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: it is a variant of the previous one that improves some minor aspects, and uses a 6.7-inch screen. It is 100 euros more expensive.

With the arrival of the iPhone 14 Max, that structure would be altered, since the mini model would disappear, and it would be confirmed as follows:

iPhone 14: it would remain the standard model, with a 6.1-inch screen size and a “balanced” price (909 euros).

iPhone 14 Max: it would be a larger version of the previous one, with a 6.7-inch screen and a price of 100 euros higher, that is, it should cost 1,009 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro: it would remain as a version of the standard model that would improve the quality of finishes and performance in general, although with the same screen size. It should cost 1,159 euros.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: it would be a variant of the previous one that improves some minor aspects, and uses a 6.7-inch screen, like the iPhone 14 Max. Its price would be 1,259 euros.

Does an iPhone 14 Max have a place in the Apple catalog?

Without a doubt, and I think it would be a wise move, since the apple company would be offering an “inexpensive” alternative to those who want a large smartphone, but who cannot afford to pay the price of the Pro Max model.

Small smartphones have been losing popularity over time, mainly due to the growing use of these devices as multimedia systems to play and reproduce content, a reality that has been noted in the low sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, and that could end up taking its toll on the iPhone 14 mini as well.

With all that we have said in mind, it is easy to understand why it would be a wise decision for Apple to change the iPhone 14 mini for an iPhone 14 Max. In terms of quality of finishes, and hardware, this model would be identical to the iPhone 14, which means that we should not expect any major change beyond that increase in screen size.

Would that be enough to justify a price difference of 100 euros? I understand that everyone will have their opinion on this issue, but it was enough in the case of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, and it was enough again with the arrival of the iPhone 13, so there is no doubt that in this case it would be a Very similar situation, only in reverse (larger screen size = higher price).

If all goes according to plan, the presentation of the iPhone 14, and that possible iPhone 14 Max, will take place sometime in September next year. Apple is expected to take advantage of the launch of that new generation to introduce a major design change that will, in theory, mean the end of the front notch.