Good Trouble: Freeform Confirms Series Renewal for Season 4

Freeform TV announced this Thursday (9) that Good Trouble, a spin-off series from The Fosters, has been officially renewed for the fourth season.

The announcement, made through the series’ social networks, confirmed that the new season will mark the return of the main cast, including Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as sisters Callie and Mariana Foster, respectively, Tommy Martinez (Gael Martinez), Zuri Adele ( Malika Williams), Sherry Cola (Alice Kwan) and Roger Bart (Judge Curtis Wilson), who will follow up the drama that ended in part 2 of the third season, which ended this early September.

“Next season, we’re going to meet new characters,” revealed showrunner Joanna Johnson, in a statement. “We are going to have a lot of love in our story. We will follow a pregnancy and where that will lead Gael and Isabella. Malika will be involved in a completely new world, which will be interesting to explore. And we’ll see Mariana and the girls trying to launch their own app after property has been stolen.”

“You’ll see more of everything I hope you love about the show and more in the community, more of our characters hanging out together on Coterie and finding that comfort that we all find in the community because the world is so difficult,” Johnson continues. “There’s a lot of that in [next] season, this theme of, ‘Hey, we’re better together and there’s comfort in our community, and let’s turn to each other to make this life a little less difficult.’”

Still no confirmed date, the fourth season of Good Trouble is scheduled to arrive in 2022, with airing via Hulu.