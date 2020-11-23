Good student plan: Pass your Highway Code in just 1 week

You want more freedom and you want to get your driving license. An app that teaches you the rules of the road and prepares you for the exam in the best conditions and in a week that interests you?

It’s too good to be true ? Yet, that’s exactly what Mino and Juste Zoe did with Codedelaroute.io. In their videos, these two YouTubers talk about their experience and explain how they got the Code in just one week. Are you tired of struggling and you want to quickly become independent? This article is also made for you!

ONE WEEK TO PASS THE ROAD CODE IS POSSIBLE

Passing the Highway Code is the first step towards independence and freedom for many young people. But juggling classes, odd jobs, and imposed code lesson schedules is just too complicated. The solution: review online.

Prepare for your exam in 7 days

Mino explains it very well in his video. Just Zoe’s testimony did not convince him. So he decided to take up the challenge in his turn. He decides to pass his Code in a week by studying on the same app as Zoe: Highway Code 2020. The training was intensive, but he succeeded: 7 days later, he had the Code in his pocket! So if you too are motivated, take up the Code challenge in a week!

Review your Highway Code for free

Passing the Highway Code shouldn’t be all about the money. For 7 days, the Codedelaroute.io site provides you with its entire review platform. You have access to full and free training for a week, 24 hours a day. The platform has a success rate of 93%, which is well above the national average. The most invested therefore have all the means to progress quickly.

LEARN THE ROAD CODE ONLINE

The mobile app is available on iOS and Android. You can log in whenever you have time, on public transport or between two lessons. You can even study offline.

Work at your own pace

From your mobile or tablet, you decide your pace and also the time you spend reviewing the Code. Say goodbye to driving school trips and endless training runs! You study at any time of the day and you work effectively.

Track your progress at a glance

The platform is as intuitive as it is fun. The application advises you on the areas of the Code to revise as a priority based on your results in the series of tests. You can see your progress at a glance using your dashboard. And the algorithm lets you know when you’re ready to take the test!

TAKE WHITE EXAMINATIONS IN REAL CONDITIONS

Like all exams, passing the Highway Traffic Act can also be a little stressful. Rest assured, codedelaroute.io is with you until you obtain your Code.

Learn the most frequently asked questions of the Code

All of the questions in the app are written by Code Learning and Conduct professionals. You will be able to practice on questions similar to those of the test. This way, you save time by focusing on the essentials. It is also reassuring to feel well prepared.

Practice the Highway Code

The explanations of the corrections are well explained. Everything is done to facilitate understanding and avoid the pitfalls of the exam. In addition, the course is always at your disposal. You can consult it as many times as you want.

Like Just Zoe and Mino did, you too can get your Code quickly. With codedelaroute.io, you have no more excuses! So, are you ready for the challenge?



