Good Sam Season 1: The drama confirms return date and synopsis of episode 6

CBS television network’s new medical drama Good Sam has been wowing all viewers with the incredible performance of popular actress Sophia Bush who plays Dr. Sam Griffith. The show has currently aired five episodes since its premiere on January 5, 2022, however, the show has taken a short two-week hiatus and this will be the day of its return.

During episode 5 of the first season of Good Sam, viewers saw some flashbacks to the moment when Sam’s father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs), was shot in the hospital some time ago. behind. Though we did see more flashbacks from the past when Rob was in a coma and Sam used to sit around him waiting for him to wake up.

Later, she showed him her DNR report of hers which she hid from everyone. Otherwise, the hospital would not have revived him, while Caleb (Michael Stahl-David) told Sam about his experience since the day of Rob’s shooting and how he experienced the lowest point of his life. Meanwhile, the team went into surgery to remove the bullet from a patient who arrived at the hospital and was being treated by Rob.

While for episode 6 titled “Truce”, it will probably give fans a glimpse of how Rob fixes his relationship with Sam. Meanwhile, his relationship with Lex (Skye P. Marshall) will be quite awkward for Sam since she is his best friend, as shown in the latest trailer for the upcoming episode.

But, now that Caleb and Sam are friends again and Rob told Sam that he wanted to mend their relationship and fix things. Joey asked Tim (Stephen Tracey) to marry him and he accepted the proposal, while Lex decided to put her first and went back to Rob which means we’ll see more than one romance in the medical drama.

The CBS television network confirmed that the return of the medical drama Good Sam with its episode 6 will be on February 23, 2022, in addition, it was also confirmed that the new episodes will also be broadcast on Paramount +.