Good plan OnePlus North: flagship killer

Today, you will be able to treat yourself to the powerful OnePlus Nord at a great price, thanks to a promo signed Rakuten!

It’s hard not to fall in love when you see the power of the flagships launched this year. Whether among the usual premium phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro – the price of which is dropping sharply – or the novelties like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone – displayed with a nice discount – there is something to be admired of the work of builders. But there is a catch: their price, which is not accessible to all budgets. If this is your case, and yet you are looking for a quality phone, then you should look to the OnePlus Nord, available at a great price now at Rakuten!

Indeed, the flagship killer signed OnePlus is currently available on the reseller’s website at the exceptional price of 355.99 euros (noted on 12/25 at 8:34 p.m., subject to change). An offer that combines with the possibility of paying in 4 or 10 times at Rakuten, where promo codes are also offered. And a single glance at the data sheet of the OnePlus Nord quickly realizes the quality of the device: 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, 4115 mAh battery, SoC Snapdragon 765G, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB memory, quadruple rear sensor 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 Mpx … A real machine!



