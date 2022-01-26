Good Omens: Season 2 Has A Confirmed Cast With News

Good Omens: The producers of the 2nd season of Good Omens, an Amazon Prime Video series based on the eponymous novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, recently released some names already confirmed in the production’s cast.

Filming, which should take place again in Scotland, will feature veterans Derek Jacobi as Metatron and also Siân Phillips in an undisclosed role.

In addition to them, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Niamh Walsh and Reece Shearsmith are expected to return, respectively, as Mr. Harmony, Mr. Glozier, Greta Kleinschmidt and William Shakespeare. Among the new cast members are Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman (The Magicians), Andi Osho (I May Destroy You) and Alex Norton (Two Doors Down).

Although the first episodes have the participation of the consecrated Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, in the 2nd season, the duo will not be back, mainly because of the amount of projects in which both have been involved in recent years.

As already announced, the protagonists Crowley and Aziraphale, played by David Tennant and Michael Sheen, continue to be the main focus of the production. Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn have previously been confirmed as the same characters from Season 1.