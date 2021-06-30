Good Omens: Amazon Prime Video Confirms Season 2 of Series

Good Omens: According to The Hollywood Reporter, streaming service Amazon Prime Video has renewed the Good Omens series for its 2nd season. Thus, actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant return to play the angel Aziraphale and the devil Crowley in the series produced by renowned author Neil Gaiman. There is still no release date for the new season.

Initially, the production expected the story to be told in a miniseries format. However, the ratings success encouraged the producer to order new episodes. Also according to The Hollywood Reporter, the next season of the series will have 6 episodes and recordings will begin in 2021, in Scotland. The new chapters should deepen the unlikely friendship between the angel and the devil.

Written by original comic book creator Neil Gaiman, the series follows the approach of the apocalypse and the alliance between Aziraphale and Crowley to try to find an antichrist and prevent the end of the world. In the new season, the two return to London after the apocalypse is postponed and a messenger brings a mysterious message to the two, changing their plans once and for all.

In addition to Michael Sheen and David Tennant, the cast also features Sam Taylor Buck, Frances McDormand, Nick Whiteman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Hamm. Season 1 is available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog and more details on Season 2 are expected to be revealed shortly.

