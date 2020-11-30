Good note from DxOMark on iPhone 12 camera capabilities

The highlight of Apple’s new iPhones this year is 5G support, but these phones also pay attention to photography capabilities. DxOMark is reviewing these new phones. Finally, the iPhone 12 went through the site’s review.

The biggest and most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max is on par with other top performing phones in DxOMark’s benchmarks. However, according to the site, the camera capabilities of all 2020 model iPhones are not at the same level. This is normal, after all, there are different features in each phone in terms of hardware. While there is only a two-point difference between the iPhone 12 Pro models, the other products of the iPhone 12 series seem slightly behind in scoring.

Given its camera features, it is not surprising that the iPhone 12 scored lower than the “Pro” models. There are two cameras on the back of both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, both with 12-megapixel sensors. There is no special hardware for zooming or three-dimensional sensing. Considering these, even the high scores of the iPhone 12 are considered impressive. As a result, we can say that Apple has managed to optimize both hardware and software despite the limitations.

As far as photos are concerned, the iPhone 12 performs well and is among the top 10 DxOMark’s ranking for photos. Its greatest strength is its fast and accurate auto focus, which becomes even more important when there are no special sensors to assist it. However, DxOMark states that the phone is inadequate in minimizing noise.

The same is seen in video recording, but fortunately this is not enough to lower the phone rankings. Actually iPhone 12; It ranks third in the video category, just behind the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Auto focus again stands out as an important force. With reference to Dolby Vision HDR support, emphasis is also placed on accurate exposure and wide dynamic range.

According to DxOMark, the weakest point of the iPhone 12 is the background effect rendering and zooming. There is no dedicated camera rig for either. Still, the iPhone 12 seems to be one of the most solid options for those who cannot go higher on budget but still want a big screen and up-to-date iPhone.



