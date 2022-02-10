Good News to These Altcoin Owners! Airdrop is Coming

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has released a new announcement today. With this announcement, Binance announced the latest update of the APENFT foundation to its users.

Here are the latest update and details published by the APENFT foundation…

APENFT Announces Airdrop Program

The APENFT foundation released its latest update to the APENFT (NFT) airdrop program with a post it made recently. According to the latest update, APENFT will be airdropped monthly to both BitTorrent OLD (BTTOLD) and BitTorrent (BTTC) owners, in addition to TRON (TRX), JUST (JST) and WINkLink (WIN) owners.

In addition, according to the published update, the Airdrop will take effect on February 10, 2022 and will end on June 10, 2023.

Here are the details of the update released by Binance;

What is APENFT?

APENFT was launched on March 29, 2021 with the mission to save world-class artworks as NFTs on the blockchain. APENFT aims to build a bridge between renowned artists and the blockchain while nurturing the growth of domestic crypto artists in the NFT space.

The main goal in this project is to transform works of art that were once exclusive to the elite into something that belongs to everyone.

APENFT’s core activities include: investing in the best NFT platforms and artworks, building leading NFT artists a bridge between world-class artists and the NFT world; sponsor galleries, organize art exhibitions or publications, and organize awards to support art creation and criticism; creating art collections etc.

APENFT extends blockchain use cases by applying blockchain technology to the NFT world. APENFT purchases well-known traditional and NFT artworks as core assets and works to develop the NFT trading standard. It provides support to government agencies, universities, lawyers and industry elites in issuing policies that govern the healthy development of the industry.

There are currently three main use cases in the blockchain industry: value exchange, collaboration, and record keeping. Unique NFT fits all three use cases. This is not only a hot trend in the blockchain industry, but a critical element that is very likely to revolutionize the industry and take it to the next level.

As a blockchain startup, APENFT will invest in artworks and promote traditional and digital art, leveraging its strengths in technology, market, industry and policy research to incorporate blockchain into various use cases.