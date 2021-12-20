Good News to Cardano Investors: Famous Company Adds to Basket!

Famous crypto payment company Flexa gave the good news for Cardano investors. As part of the “25 Days of Flexa” campaign, support will be added for ADA, the native token of the Cardano network, according to the platform’s announcement on December 17. It is now available on Cardano (ADA) at 40,000 locations in the US where users pay with Flexa.

Flexa adds Cardano (ADA) to its payment methods!

On November 23, Regal, “a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group and the operator of one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States,” announced that it has partnered with “leading digital payments network Flexa.” According to Regal’s press release, “Through the Flexa network, Regal accepts these new currencies securely and reliably. Prior to ADA, Flex’s basket included Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Gemini dollars (GUSD). According to the latest announcement, ADA, which has been added to the Flexa list, can now be used as a payment method in Regal’s cinemas. “We are grateful to partner with Flexa on an innovative business platform as many of our customers demand crypto solutions and safer payment methods,” said Ken Thewes, Regal Marketing Manager. Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa, highlights the use cases he has touched in his partnership:

Flexa is dedicated to helping marketers provide easier, faster and more secure payment options for their customers, and this is just one of the reasons why we are incredibly proud to work with Regal, which is dedicated to creating an enjoyable and widely accessible cinema experience for its customers.