Good News! This character is alive somewhere

The Umbrella Academy season 2 also addressed Ben’s death, albeit briefly, revealing that he died during one of the team’s missions, and Klaus was able to bring him back moments after the funeral, but what if Ben had never died?

Just like in real life, what happens after he dies at The Umbrella Academy is a mystery, and the biggest question surrounding Ben’s death is how he was able to age at the same time as his siblings if he died when he was young.

A theory from The Umbrella Academy suggests that Ben is not dead, which is why his age progression was normal and instead they keep him somewhere separate from his siblings.

The author of the theory suggests that Reginald was too scared and concerned about Ben’s powers that he decided to leave him in an induced coma to study him and his abilities and thus find a way to help him.

If Ben isn’t dead it would make it easier for Klaus to bring him back and for him to continue aging, as his body is still alive and developing, while his conscience is with Klaus at The Umbrella Academy.

The author supports the idea that Ben is alive by explaining that if Klaus’ subconscious desire to grow up with his brother is what changed his physical appearance at The Umbrella Academy, Klaus would not have known what Ben would look like as an adult.



