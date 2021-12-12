Good News: The Famous Platform Lists Cardano and These 4 Altcoins!

Ledger Live, one of the famous cryptocurrency platforms, announced in a recent announcement that it plans to integrate Cardano and 4 different altcoins.

Ledger Live; Cardano adds SOL, HBAR, CRO and CELO

Introduced as a platform for securely purchasing and storing cryptocurrencies, Ledger Live announced that it plans to integrate 5 new cryptocurrencies into Ledger Live through a recent tweet. The altcoins subject to this integration, which is planned to take place in 2022, are as follows: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), Crypto.com Coin (CRO), Cardano (ADA), Celo (CELO).

In 2022, we're proud to announce that we'll be integrating @solana, @hedera, @cryptocom, @Cardano, @CeloOrg directly into Ledger Live. We're looking forward to the ride – and to growing through #Web3 with more communities. Watch this space for more details in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fcfF3HcHZo — Ledger (@Ledger) December 10, 2021

The company also stated that they look forward to the presence of more cryptocurrencies in the space and are on a mission to continue to grow further with the community through Web 3.0. The company also asked its followers to follow their Github account for more details in 2022. Judging by the Ledger Live official website, the company currently supports more than 1,800 coins and tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP).

The company announced on Thursday that it plans to launch the Crypto Life card, which is supported by Ledger debit cards, digital wallets, IBANs, remittance/FX, payment. This product will be the result of a partnership with Baanx Group, a B2B2C service provider for API-driven financial services. With this card, customers will be able to manage their cryptocurrencies through Ledger wallets, convert them to fiat currency at the time of purchase, and more.