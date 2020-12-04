Good news! Stabler’s return announced for this episode

The popular NBC series Law & Order: SVU is preparing to bring in another beloved character, this time Eliot Stabler, played by actor Christopher Meloni.

Law & Order: SVU series producer Warren Leight has delivered the good news of the return of actor Chris Meloni as Eliot Stabler.

The photo, taken during a virtual table reading, shows Meloni among the fictional team of the show’s Special Victims Unit.

In the photo Leight posted, it includes Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, and Jamie Gray Hyder, and the creative team, including Leight (third row down, green jersey) and series creator Dick Wolf. . Look at the tweet.

“Well, we had a pretty good read,” Leight wrote.

Christopher Meloni will return to the Law & Order franchise in a new series focused on his character, Stabler, subtitled “Organized Crime.” His comeback is expected to include his first appearance on Law & Order: SVU since he left the show nearly a decade ago.

The show will go on a temporary hiatus until January 2021, it is expected to see the actor by the end of season 22 of the Law & Order: SVU show.



