Good news on the coronavirus vaccine! 90 percent

In experiments on a large group of subjects, it was announced that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was ‘more than 90 percent effective’ against Covid-19 disease. Pfizer and BioNTech announced the development in the words “a big day for science and humanity”.

The vaccine candidate in quCestion was tested on 43,500 people in 6 countries. No serious safety concerns arose in the trials. Among the countries where the coronavirus vaccine has also called Turkey.

It is reported that vaccine producing companies plan to apply for emergency use approval at the end of this month.

The vaccine will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart. Pfizer plans to launch 50 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year and 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he wanted to be among the first vaccines to allay public concerns about the vaccine’s safety, but added that ethical barriers could arise.

Speaking to CNBC, Bourla said, “If we have a limited dose of vaccine, I am not sure that people will approve of people of my age and capacity to be put into the first vaccine group. So I would like to respect that.

Pfizer shares soared in pre-transactions before the US market opened, after the vaccine’s third-stage trials were announced successful. Later, it gained 17 percent value.

Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, the founders of BioNTech

Biontech German company’s founders, a family of children who have migrated from Turkey to Germany Türeci craving and also the company’s CEO Ugur Sahin.

Uğur Şahin said that their results were a “turning point”.

Christian Odandahl, chief economist at the European Reform Center, tweeted, “Germany has long struggled with how open it should be about immigration, and the post-war” guest workers “program has always been questioned. Uğur Şahin’s father was one of these guest workers who came to work at the Ford factory in Cologne. “Now his son can be the person who put an end to the epidemic surrounding the world.”



