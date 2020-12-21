In the first half of 2020, MIUI 12 Android 11 update was released for Xiaomi and its sub-brands. Global MIUI 12 update good news for Redmi 8 users has also arrived.

Good news of MIUI 12 for Redmi 8 users

Xiaomi has come to the fore with its controversial update statement in the past weeks. About 7 months after announcing the update list, the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A models were removed from the update list for compatibility and performance reasons. Subsequently, the MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 was released.

Today, MIUI 12 update has been released for global Redmi 8 devices. The update is currently only available for global models. The build number of the 2.1 GB update is seen as V12.0.1.0.QCNMIXM.

The update released as of today brings significant performance improvements and interface changes to Redmi 8. It will also be the second and last MIUI update of MIUI 12 released for Redmi 8. In addition, the Android version of the device does not change with this update.

Other models that will have MIUI 12 Android 11 update are as follows:

– Xiaomi Mi 10

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

– Xiaomi Mi 9

– Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 9S

– Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

– Xiaomi Mi 9T

– Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

– Xiaomi Mi A3

– Redmi K30 Pro

– Redmi K30

– Redmi K30 5G

– Redmi K30i 5G

– Redmi K20 Pro

– Redmi K20

– Redmi Note 9

– Redmi Note 9 Pro

– Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

– Redmi 10X Pro

– Redmi 10X 5G

– Redmi 9

– Redmi 9C

– Redmi 9A

– POCO F2 Pro

– POCO X2

– POCO M2 Pro



