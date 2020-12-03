Good news of Magic UI 4 for Honor 20 Pro and V20

The Magic UI 4 Beta 2 process had recently begun on the Chinese versions of the Honor 20, 20 Pro and V20 models. Today, it was announced by the company that the Magic UI 4 Beta program was launched for other countries.

Magic UI 4 Beta tests started for Honor 20 Pro and V20

The Magic UI 4 version, which is the same as Huawei’s Android 11-based EMUI 11 interface, was eagerly awaited by many Honor users. First introduced to Chinese users, the Magic UI 4 Beta program has finally become available worldwide.

Stating that EMUI 11 updates reached 10 million users in 3 months recently, Huawei underlined that they continue to work on HarmonyOS.

It is rumored that the company will make the Magic UI 4 stable version downloadable for all devices in a few months. Users who want to participate in the Closed Beta program must install the Beta application published by Huawei and perform the updates.

He announced that he will offer the HarmonyOS operating system to devices that will receive EMUI 11 and Magic UI 4 updates. The company is expected to release the HarmonyOS Beta towards the end of December 2020 and the stable version in April 2021.



