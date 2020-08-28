Good news of headphone jack in Huawei Mate 40 family!

For a long time, 3.5 mm headphone jacks had disappeared on most phones. Although some users are happy with this situation, there is a large segment that does not get used to and does not like it. Huawei may bring back the headphone jack on some models of its new smartphone family. Huawei Mate 40 may come with headphone jack!

In the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 cases revealed by the Digital Chat Station, some information about the phones has emerged. If these cases really belong to new models, the 3.5 mm headphone jack will come back with the Huawei Mate 40.

The camera setups of the phones will be in round deed, similar to the previous model Huawei Mate 30 family. This is revealed from the part where the camera section is located on the back of the covers.

There will be certain sensors on the top of the Mate 40 family phones and there are small holes in the cases for this reason. It has been claimed that there will be a 3.5 mm headphone jack thanks to the large hole in the Mate 40 model. There is no official statement about either model for now. In the future, Official information about the Mate 40 family will be revealed.



