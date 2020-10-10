Good news of EMUI 11 Public Beta for 10 Huawei models!

There was a development that made those who count the days for the EMUI 11 Public Beta update laugh. Because the step expected by Huawei has been taken and this software is on its way to meet all users.

EMUI 11, which is still under development, will be tested by users until its final release. The Chinese company does not want to encounter any critical errors in the latest version.

EMUI 11 Public Beta update is about to begin its journey

This software, which we met at the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2020, was first tested (closed beta) by very few people. Meeting with P40, P30 and MatePad tablets, EMUI 11 visited both European countries and Russia on the first day of this month after being tested by Chinese users.

It was said that this version, in which the Always On Display feature, which is translated as “always on display”, is brought to the fore, brings functionality to Huawei models. The ability of models meeting with EMUI 11 to do many jobs at the same time has improved considerably.

EMUI 11 Public Beta update

EMUI 11 Public Beta update started rolling out in China. The devices that will receive this update, which is expected to spread to other countries in a short time, are as follows:

– Huawei P40

– Huawei P40 Pro

– Huawei P40 Pro Plus

– Huawei Mate 30

– Huawei Mate 30 5G

– Huawei Mate 30 Pro

– Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

– Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

– Huawei MatePad Pro

– Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

In addition, an EMUI 11 update has been prepared for the Huawei Nova 6 series, Nova 7, Honor 30 and V30 series. This update is not available to the public.



