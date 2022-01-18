Good News from These 7 Altcoins: They Are Entering The Famous Stock Exchange!

Brazilian Asset Manager Hashdex will launch a DeFi ETF, including altcoin projects Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), and Compound (COMP). The product is planned to be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange B3 as of February. Continue reading Somanews for details.

These altcoin projects will feature in a new ETF

Brazil-based crypto asset manager Hashdex will launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) after 12 decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin projects. The company announced that the product will be listed on the Brazilian stock exchange B3 as of February, and reserve orders to buy shares will be available from Tuesday.

Developed in partnership with global crypto index provider CF Benchmarks, DEFI11 will reflect the CF DeFi Modified Composite Index, an index that includes Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP) and Maker (MKR) tokens, among others.

According to Hashdex, 70% of the ETF comes from DeFi protocols, 15% of smart contract platforms and DeFi protocol including authentication and scalability solutions such as Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK) and The Graph (GRT). will consist of the remainder of their support. Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex, said in a statement:

Investing in DeFi is the same as investing in future fintech companies. It is a very promising market that will grow exponentially in the coming years due to its developing technologies.