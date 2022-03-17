Good News from These 2 Meme Coins: Lists 2 Popular Exchanges!

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart announced today that they will add support for the meme coin SHIBDOGE to their digital asset platform. Also, another meme coin project Floki Inu (FLOKI) has managed to break into another major centralized crypto exchange.

Token price rises as Bitmart will list ShibaDoge

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmart has confirmed that they will add support for the meme coin SHIBDOGE to their digital asset platform on March 16, 2022.

BitMart is a centralized exchange based in the Cayman Islands. It also has four offices in New York, China, Hong Kong and Seoul. The listing on Bitmart Exchange means a lot for such an emerging dog-themed meme coin project. Therefore, SHIBDOGE is performing well today and at the time of this writing, the meme coin was trading at $0.0000000000000000317, up 2.13% on the day.

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply of SHIBDOGE is over 194 sextillion coins. However, as the meme coin is new to the crypto space, CMC is yet to confirm its market cap. SHIBDOGE is a newly minted token and as the token’s name suggests, it aims to bring the SHIB and DOGE community together.

Meme coin project Floki Inu on crypto exchange CoinEX

Less than two weeks after being listed on Huobi Global and CoinDCX, meme coin project Floki Inu (FLOKI) has managed to enter another major centralized crypto exchange. Founded yesterday in December 2017, CoinEx announced that it has listed FLOKI:

According to data from CoinMarketCap, FLOKI is currently trading around 0.00002728, up 0.43% in the last 24-hour period.

The idea to create this cryptocurrency was born after Dogecoin (DOGE) advocate Elon Musk tweeted on June 25 that the name of the Shiba Inu dog would be ‘Floki’.

This month has been a pretty successful one in terms of charting so far for FLOKI Vikings. First, on March 2, we received the following announcement for the meme coin FLOKI from Huobi Global:

Later in March, FLOKI began trading on CoinDCX, possibly India’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume: