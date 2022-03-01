Good News From These 2 DeFi Altcoins: They Entered The Giant Stock Exchange!

DeFi Technologies is launching its popular defied altcoin projects Terra and Avalanche ETPs (Exchange Traded Product). Valor Terra (LUNA) SEK and Valor Avalanche (AVAX) SEK – launching today at the Nordic Growth Market.

New developments in the DeFi altcoin space

ETPs will enable retail and institutional investors to invest in LUNA and AVAX tokens easily and securely through their banks or brokers. DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company that bridges the gap between traditional technologies. DeFi Technologies announced today, through its wholly owned subsidiary Valor Inc., that it has started trading two new ETPs (on the Nordic Growth Market): Valor Terra (LUNA) SEK and Valor Avalanche (AVAX) SEK. The new ETPs will allow both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to native tokens of the Terra and Avalanche networks as easy as buying shares from their banks or brokers. The products are currently available on the NGM exchange, along with other exchanges soon, and listing dates will be announced in due course.

Valor Terra (LUNA) ETP monitors the performance of LUNA, the native token of the Terra protocol, a leading decentralized and open-source public blockchain protocol for algorithmic stablecoins. Using a combination of open market arbitrage incentives and decentralized Oracle voting, the DeFi altcoin Terra protocol creates stablecoins that consistently monitor the price of any fiat currency, and the Terra ecosystem is a rapidly expanding decentralized application network.

DeFi space is expanding

Valor Avalanche (AVAX) ETP monitors the performance of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche platform. Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contract platform for decentralized applications that aims to rival Ethereum due to its high speed. The main innovation of Avalanche is that it consists of three blockchains rather than the usual one. This enables the distribution of tasks that will help the Avalanche platform stay agile while achieving decentralization, security, and scalability. AVAX is currently ranked among the top fifteen cryptocurrencies in the world by market cap of US$18.3 billion.

Valor offers fully protected digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees with product listings on four European exchanges. Valour’s current product line includes Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) ETPs, as well as Valour’s flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valor Ethereum Zero products.